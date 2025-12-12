Man arrested for reckless driving and endangering the life of Glovo delivery worker who he carried on van bonnet in Algeciras

Friday, 12 December 2025, 19:14 Share

The Guardia Civil in Algeciras (Cadiz) have arrested a driver who travelled for four kilometres with a delivery rider on the bonnet of his van on the A-7 dual carriageway following an argument.

The incident took place on 29 November, when a dispute broke out at the roundabout near the Puerta de Europa shopping centre between the driver of a van and a motorcyclist carrying a thermal backpack from a delivery company.

At one point and in circumstances that have not yet been clarified, the delivery worker ended up holding onto the van's windscreen wipers and was left lying on the bonnet as the vehicle continued along the dual carriageway for around four kilometres. During this time, the driver did not stop and carried out abrupt manoeuvres in an attempt to throw the person off the vehicle, seriously endangering both the rider and other road users.

The traffic Guardia Civil intercepted the vehicle and arrested the driver for two offences against road safety: one for reckless driving that endangered the lives of other users and another for driving without a valid licence after losing all legally assigned points.

These offences carry prison sentences of six months to two years, as well as disqualification from driving motor vehicles and mopeds for a period of more than one year and up to six years.

The driver was taken to the traffic police station for the corresponding legal proceedings and was placed at the disposal of the court in Algeciras.