Cadiz tops list of 'hidden gem' European cruise calls for British guests

La Voz Cádiz Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Cadiz has been revealed as the favourite European "hidden gem" for British cruise passengers. This is according to a survey carried out by one of the UK's largest specialist cruise travel agencies, cruise.co.uk, in which more than 700 people who have spent their holidays at sea took part.

The agency asked its customers to choose, without a prior list, which had been their favourite European "hidden gem" cruise call and Cadiz obtained the highest number of mentions, followed by destinations such as Madeira, in Portugal, or Kotor, in Montenegro, declared a World Heritage Site by Unesco.

According to information provided by the agency, 44% of respondents cited the attractiveness of a location as the main reason for naming it their favourite hidden destination. This was followed by proximity to places of interest (25%) and value for money (8%).

For the president of the port authority of the Bay of Cadiz, Teófila Martínez, this recognition reminds us that "Cadiz, as well as being a fantastic port, with infrastructure suitable for welcoming any cruise ship in the heart of the oldest city in the West, is an exciting destination yet to be discovered".

In this sense, Martínez pointed out that the definition of "hidden jewel" is, without a doubt, the one that best describes a city like Cádiz, "where everything is behind a door that we have to open and discover".

The agency highlights the proximity of the port to the city centre, as well as the historic watchtowers, the cathedral, the theatre and a large family beach.

The portal also said, however: "The hidden gems may be found soon, though, with 86% of respondents revealing they've recommended their choices to family and friends."

Tony Andrews, managing director of cruise.co.uk, said: "Cadiz is an ideal cruise call as it has something for every visitor, from stunning architecture, to beautiful gardens, to a bustling central market. It also has great food, including tapas bars and seafood restaurants, with warm welcoming weather."