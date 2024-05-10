Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Juan Sebastián Elcano in full sail, ready for its centenary celebrations in 2027. L.V.
Cadiz and A Coruña join forces for the 2027 centenary celebration of the launch of the Juan Sebastián Elcano
Cadiz

Cadiz and A Coruña join forces for the 2027 centenary celebration of the launch of the Juan Sebastián Elcano

The mayors of the two cities, Bruno García and Inés Rey, met up in Madrid with the Admiral Chief of Staff of the Navy, Antonio Piñeiro Sánchez

La Voz de Cádiz

Cádiz

Friday, 10 May 2024, 18:02

Themayor of Cadiz, Bruno García, and his counterpart in A Coruña, Inés Rey, recently held a meeting in Madrid with the Admiral Chief of Staff ofthe Spanish Navy, Antonio Piñeiro Sánchez, to discuss how best to organise celebrations for the forthcoming centenary in 2027 of the launching of this training ship, the Juan Sebastián Elcano.

Bruno García thanked the mayor of A Coruña for her interest in working together with the city of Cadiz for this anniversary celebration, declaring that they are "two sister cities, governed by mayors of different political persuasions, but with a shared, common interest in looking after our cities' residents".

Staying with the theme of what they each have in common, he added that both cities have "a strong link with the navy and its flagship", which is why Cadiz feels "very proud" to be able to join in working with them to celebrate this anniversary.

García also thanked the admiral for "his willingness" to collaborate with both cities for these commemorative events marking the centenary of the launching of the Juan Sebastián Elcano training ship for the navy's sailors.

