Cadiz and A Coruña join forces for the 2027 centenary celebration of the launch of the Juan Sebastián Elcano

La Voz de Cádiz Cádiz Friday, 10 May 2024, 18:02 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Themayor of Cadiz, Bruno García, and his counterpart in A Coruña, Inés Rey, recently held a meeting in Madrid with the Admiral Chief of Staff ofthe Spanish Navy, Antonio Piñeiro Sánchez, to discuss how best to organise celebrations for the forthcoming centenary in 2027 of the launching of this training ship, the Juan Sebastián Elcano.

Bruno García thanked the mayor of A Coruña for her interest in working together with the city of Cadiz for this anniversary celebration, declaring that they are "two sister cities, governed by mayors of different political persuasions, but with a shared, common interest in looking after our cities' residents".

Staying with the theme of what they each have in common, he added that both cities have "a strong link with the navy and its flagship", which is why Cadiz feels "very proud" to be able to join in working with them to celebrate this anniversary.

García also thanked the admiral for "his willingness" to collaborate with both cities for these commemorative events marking the centenary of the launching of the Juan Sebastián Elcano training ship for the navy's sailors.