Taking it slowly: the new, luxury adults-only hotel opening its doors on the Costa de la Luz in July

Fuerte Group Hotels continues to make progress in establishing its position in the hotel sector by locating to different tourist destinations in Spain. In Andalucía, where the company has become a benchmark for selling a lifestyle vibe, FGH is set to open Daia Slow Beach Hotel Conil. This is a new hotel concept, positioning the hotel as a 'slow beach' travel experience in authentic, peaceful surroundings, where relaxation is king.

Conil de la Frontera in Cadiz province is the chosen location for this new venture. The new hotel, with Upper Upscale category (FGH's equivalent of top-notch, 5-star luxury), will open its doors in July after a comprehensive refurbishment that has involved an investment of 6.5 million euros (4.5 million in building work and facilities and 2 million in fixtures and fittings). Some 50 new jobs have also been created.

One of the main objectives of this new project is to regenerate the area and boost the area's economy, thanks to the creation of jobs that promote local development.

The slow tourism philosophy is key

For this project the starting point was a process of reflection, with two main objectives: to reposition the hotel into a new product offering considerably different to what is on offer at that location and to analyse new customer needs, such as the slow approach to tourism.

It is an adults-only hotel where visitors can enjoy the experience of travel without dashing around, where everything at the hotel is designed for the enjoyment and well-being of guests. Based on this premise, all the hotel's facilities are within walking distance from the central part of the hotel. It includes facilities such as a gym, spa, wellness clinic and yoga to enjoy a completely relaxing stay. This slow philosophy also prevails in the hotel's cuisine where local quality products and small suppliers form the basis of its menu. Here, the essence of Cadiz is represented in its exceptional products that embrace quality, freshness and connection with the land and the local community.

With this refurbishment project, Daia Slow Beach Hotel Conil is committed to redefining the standards of excellence in hospitality and consolidating itself as a benchmark, five-star, adult-oriented hotel, where the relaxed essence of Cadiz features strongly.

Towards a sustainable future

The addition of sustainable technologies is another of the fundamental pillars of Daia Slow Beach Hotel Conil. The hotel wants to show its awareness of the connection with the local environment and its conservation, both environmentally and socially.

As part of the energy management project, various energy-saving and efficient consumption measures have been implemented to optimise energy costs, combat climate change and demonstrate that economic growth and activity are compatible with respect for the environment. As a result of hotel management based on the premises that define sustainable development, the hotel has been chosen as one of the 10 best sustainability and hotel refurbishment projects 2024 in the ReThink Awards (a bi-annual event celebrating sustainability and circular economy initiatives across different industry sectors).