Costa del Sol coastline set to be battered by high seas and winds Amber and yellow weather alerts have been issued for the Andalusian coast from Cadiz to Granada

An amber alert for high seas and winds has been issued for Malaga province in the areas of Guadalhorce and Axarquia. Gale force eight easterly winds and waves as high as four metres through the day on Wednesday 26 January will batter the coast to be followed by a yellow alert indicating force seven winds and waves of three to four metres.

In Almeria, the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet, warns that the west of the province faces strong easterly and north-easterly in the afternoon and evening and waves of up to three metres. On the coast of Granada, a yellow warning is in place from 3pm into the evening, again east and north-easterly wind and waves of up to three metres are predicted.

Aemet warns of high winds and rough seas in Cadiz all day, with gales predicted for the Strait, Trafalgar, and Algeciras-Ceuta areas with waves of three to four metres.

Across Andalucía, Wednesday will be marked by cloudy skies and rainfall that may be locally persistent in the area of the Strait, west of Malaga and in Almeria. Other areas may have light and occasional showers. Light snow now should be expected anywhere above 1,400-1,600 metres, rising to 1,700 metres in the afternoon. In addition, mists are expected on the Mediterranean coast and the eastern interior, with a probability of mists in the mountains.