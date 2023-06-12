Three protected tortoise discovered in suitcase of man with arrest warrant against his name

Sections
Authorities in Andalucía have found three tortoise (Testudo graeca) hidden in a passenger's suitcase in the Port of Almeria.
National Police proceedings for a wildlife protection offence have now been opened.
The person who was found with the three tortoise, a specially protected species, already has a warrant in place for his arrest and imprisonment, according to the force.
