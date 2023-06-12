Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Three protected tortoise discovered in suitcase of man with arrest warrant against his name

The reptiles were found by port authorities in Almeria

Europa Press

Almeria

Monday, 12 June 2023, 12:28

Authorities in Andalucía have found three tortoise (Testudo graeca) hidden in a passenger's suitcase in the Port of Almeria.

National Police proceedings for a wildlife protection offence have now been opened.

The person who was found with the three tortoise, a specially protected species, already has a warrant in place for his arrest and imprisonment, according to the force.

