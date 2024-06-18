Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The most beautiful cove in the Mediterranean for The New York Times. Ideal
One of the most beautiful coves in the Mediterranean is in Andalucía, according to The New York Times
Travel

One of the most beautiful coves in the Mediterranean is in Andalucía, according to The New York Times

Its waters are crystal clear and surrounded by imposing white cliffs, and it involves a 20-minute hike to reach it

C. L.

Almeria

Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 17:52

Opciones para compartir

The Andalusian coast is famous around the world as a tourist destination of great interest for its beauty, culture and entertainment. In fact, The New York Times recently highlighted a cove in Andalucía as the best in the entire Mediterranean Sea. The spot is located, unsurprisingly, in the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park in Almeria province.

The New York Times described the cove as one of the "most beautiful places in the Mediterranean". It is a shallow, fine sandy beach with waters so clear you can see through them, surrounded by white cliffs.

This is the so-called Enmedio cove, which at just 150-kilometrs in length, it offers spectacular views of the village of Aguamarga and the Mesa Roldán hill.

This beach is set in a unique environment where erosion has created fossilised dunes that go into the sea and form small pools. It has no services of any kind, no litter bins or cleaning services. This means that any rubbish, paper, cigarette butts must be taken away and the area left as it was found.

A special feature of this beach is that it is in a secluded spot and to get there you have to drive along an unpaved road to the Plomo cove where there is a car park. From there you have to walk for about 20 minutes to reach it. Comfortable shoes, water and food are required for this walk and avoid going during the hottest part of the day.

Cabo de Gata-Níjar's coastline is punctuated by cliffs, coves and beaches. Declared a biosphere reserve in 1997, it covers the entire Cabo de Gata-Níjar natural park.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town improves road safety at its roundabouts
  2. 2 Sheikh Al-Thani's offer to pay for Malaga CF fans' travel widely rejected by supporters' groups
  3. 3 Tributes pour in for 52-year-old mayor of Malaga village who has died following a heart attack
  4. 4 Site of famous 'hostess club' on the Costa del Sol to become town's second Lidl supermarket
  5. 5 Roberto double gifts Malaga CF narrow advantage in play-off final
  6. 6 Malaga CF's crucial play-off match subjected to last-minute kick-off change
  7. 7 Concert venue set up for Malaga CF season ticket holders to watch crucial league play-off final
  8. 8 Florida Huelin: fresh and cosmopolitan cuisine by the sea
  9. 9 Spain's Miguel Molina secures historic victory at iconic Le Mans race
  10. 10 Charity auction at La Sala Banús in Marbella raises 1,300 euros for 'group of women transformed by their children'

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad