One of the most beautiful coves in the Mediterranean is in Andalucía, according to The New York Times

Tuesday, 18 June 2024

The Andalusian coast is famous around the world as a tourist destination of great interest for its beauty, culture and entertainment. In fact, The New York Times recently highlighted a cove in Andalucía as the best in the entire Mediterranean Sea. The spot is located, unsurprisingly, in the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park in Almeria province.

The New York Times described the cove as one of the "most beautiful places in the Mediterranean". It is a shallow, fine sandy beach with waters so clear you can see through them, surrounded by white cliffs.

This is the so-called Enmedio cove, which at just 150-kilometrs in length, it offers spectacular views of the village of Aguamarga and the Mesa Roldán hill.

This beach is set in a unique environment where erosion has created fossilised dunes that go into the sea and form small pools. It has no services of any kind, no litter bins or cleaning services. This means that any rubbish, paper, cigarette butts must be taken away and the area left as it was found.

A special feature of this beach is that it is in a secluded spot and to get there you have to drive along an unpaved road to the Plomo cove where there is a car park. From there you have to walk for about 20 minutes to reach it. Comfortable shoes, water and food are required for this walk and avoid going during the hottest part of the day.

Cabo de Gata-Níjar's coastline is punctuated by cliffs, coves and beaches. Declared a biosphere reserve in 1997, it covers the entire Cabo de Gata-Níjar natural park.