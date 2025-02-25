Mojácar to open the fourth dog-friendly beach in Almeria in 2025

E. P. Mojácar Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 20:19 Compartir

Mojácar town hall has announced the opening of the municipality's first dog-friendly beach. Located on Macenas beach, it is expected to open in 2025, in response to the growing demand for pet-friendly public spaces.

With this initiative, Mojácar joins the list of dog-friendly beaches in the province of Almeria, where there are already three areas for this use: Playa de la Rana in Adra, inaugurated in 2021; Playa del Bobar in Almeria city; and Cala Taray in San Juan de los Terreros, Pulpí.

The new space demonstrates the municipality's commitment to family and sustainable tourism, allowing Mojácar to consolidate its position as a 'pet-friendly' destination in the Levante Almeriense district. The initiative expands the options for residents and visitors who travel with their pets.

Mojácar, "with its picturesque old town, its beaches of crystalline waters and its privileged climate, has become one of the main tourist destinations in the Levante Almeriense district", stated the town hall.

During 2024, the municipality welcomed nearly 800,000 visitors and registered a notable increase in the arrival of national and international tourists. According to data from the institute of statistics and cartography of Andalucía, there was a particularly notable boost in British tourism, representing 20% of the total number of visitors.

Mojácar's canine area at the Macenas beach will become the second municipality in Levante Almeriense to offer a beach for dogs, after Cuevas del Almanzora.

In addition, it will offer specific facilities designed to ensure a comfortable and safe experience for both animals and their owners. It will also include dog-friendly showers, litter bins with bag dispensers and shaded areas.

Francisco García, mayor of Mojácar, stated that the new dog beach "not only responds to a need of our residents, but also expands our tourist offer, attracting an increasingly large segment of visitors who travel with their pets".

Mojácar anticipates that the opening of the dog-friendly beach will benefit both residents and the local economy. The town has a wide range of accommodation offers, many of which are pet-friendly. It hopes to attract more tourists in the low season, "which will strengthen its position as a versatile destination on the Costa de Almería".

The Macenas beach, with its new configuration, will not only become a meeting point for animal lovers, "but also an example of how tourism development can go hand in hand with inclusion and sustainability", highlighted the town hall.