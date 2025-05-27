These are the most photogenic lighthouses in Almeria, according to Traveler magazine

E. Gabriel Llanderas Almeria Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 11:39 Compartir

Almeria province is home to some of the most photogenic lighthouses according to Traveler magazine, which proposes a tour of the most emblematic ones in the province. It is a route that not only offers spectacular views, but also history, cinema and culture.

Faro de Mesa Roldán - between volcanoes and dragons

Located on a volcanic plateau next to the impressive Los Muertos beach in Carboneras, this lighthouse, inaugurated in 1863, was one of the first to fill the darkest stretches of the Almeria coastline with light. Today it is still active, with a lighthouse keeper included, and has even appeared in Game of Thrones. From its tower the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park can be seen in all its splendour.

Faro de Punta de la Polacra - a watchtower over the sea

At the top of Los Lobos hill, after a short walk from Rodalquilar, stands this relatively modern lighthouse (1991), built on top of a 15th century watchtower. Declared an Asset of Cultural Interest, it offers one of the most impressive viewpoints with the highest beacon in the Mediterranean, right in the heart of the natural park.

Cabo de Gata lighthouse - the great icon

It is undoubtedly the most famous and most photographed of them all. Also built in 1863 on the ruins of a fort destroyed during the War of Independence, its white silhouette stands out against the blue of the sea. Its proximity to the Mermaids' Reef makes it a magical place, perfect for unforgettable sunsets.

Faro de San Telmo (Almeria city) - converted fortress

On the top of a cliff on the outskirts of Almeria city stands this lighthouse that began as a watch tower and was converted into a maritime guide in 1976. Although it is not possible to visit the inside, from its location there are impressive views over the city and its port.

Roquetas de Mar lighthouse -cultural centre

Right on the promenade of Roquetas de Mar, this historic lighthouse ceased to function in the 1940s, when its light was confused with that of the growing town. Today it houses cultural exhibitions and has become a tourist attraction very close to Santa Ana castle and the liveliest bars in the area.

Faro de Sabinal - between flamingos and salt marshes

It is the most rugged of them all. Also built in 1863, it fell victim to the sea and an earthquake. Located in the Punta Entinas-Sabinar Natural Park, it can only be visited on foot and with prior reservation. But it is worth the effort: surrounded by unspoilt nature, birds and salt marshes, it is a paradise for photography and nature lovers.

The route of the lighthouses of Almeria is much more than an excursion: it is a journey through time and space, from fortresses to film locations, passing through isolated viewpoints. It's the ideal way to lose yourself between the sun and the sea.