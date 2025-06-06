Police in Spain rescue fox cub trapped on high-speed train line construction site

Nerea Escámez Almera Friday, 6 June 2025, 10:26 Compartir

Seprona officers from the Guardia Civil's nature protection service in Spain's Almeria province have rescued a fox cub that had become trapped in the ditch of one of the bridges which is under construction as part of the high-speed AVE train project in Níjar. The animal has been returned to its natural habitat as it was unharmed.

The alarm was raised by a worker who alerted the police to the presence of an animal trapped near one of the bridges. The officers managed to locate the cub and release it. After a check-up which confirmed that the animal was unharmed and healthy, they released it in a nearby mountain range.

The Guardia Civil emphasises "the importance of acting quickly and sensitively" in situations that "endanger wildlife". The force also highlights Seprona's commitment to environmental protection and the conservation of endangered species. "The collaboration of the construction workers and the officers was fundamental for this incident to have a happy ending," it said in a statement.

Seprona has reminded the public of the importance of respecting natural spaces and "being alert to any situation" that could put wild animals at risk. "The conservation of our biodiversity is a shared responsibility that requires everyone's collaboration," the nature protection branch added.

Seprona has reminded members of the public to call 062 if they see an animal in danger or trapped. The Guardia Civil also pointed out that we must "respect" natural spaces and avoid "disturbing" wildlife. It considers it essential that "no attempt should be made to handle or rescue wild animals" without adequate training. The force added that it is essential to collaborate in the conservation of the environment and "avoid leaving rubbish or items that put animals at risk".