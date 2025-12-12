Souvenir shop set to open inside Almeria's Alcazaba

L. M. C. Almería Friday, 12 December 2025, 19:09 Share

Visiting the main monument of a city and buying a souvenir is a typical activity for any tourist, but unheard of inside the Alcazaba Monumental Complex in Almeria city, at least until now. This situation will change in 2026, when work begins to open up a souvenir shop inside the most visited monument in the city.

For this purpose, the Andalusian regional government will invest 207,000 euros, which will also cover the cost of an information booth. This was announced on Monday 8 December by the regional spokesperson for culture and sport, Patricia del Pozo, during a visit to the castle to observe the completion of the restoration work on the Torre de la Justicia.

Once the new shop inside the monument is finished, visitors will be able to buy souvenirs to remember their visit to "one of the most important Islamic fortresses we have in Europe", said Del Pozo. Although in Almeria there are souvenir shops in the surroundings of the Alcazaba, until now, there were none inside the monument itself. In 2026 the contract will go out to tender and work will begin once awarded.