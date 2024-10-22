Swedish hiker rescued by emergency services after cliff fall in Almeria's Cabo de Gata

SUR in English Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 19:31 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A tourist who suffered a broken leg while walking through Cala Carbón of the Cabo de Gata Nijar Natural Park last week was rescued thanks to the swift action of the Almeria Guardia Civil officers, in collaboration with the Levante fire brigade and the civil protection service.

The incident took place around 7pm on 17 October, when emergency operators received a call that a person had been injured in El Carbón cove near San José in Almeria province.

Guardia Civil officers were sent to the scene and went on foot through the area to locate the injured man, who had fallen from a cliff. Overcoming obstacles on the terrain, they managed to reach the location where they found the Swedish man, who had a leg injury (fractured ankle).

Given the time of day and the rough terrain, it was not possible to evacuate the victim by helicopter, so the police coordinated the evacuation with the Levante fire brigade and the civil protection service, who eventually managed to evacuate the hiker to be examined by the medical services and then transported to Torrecárdenas Hospital.

SUR in English spoke to the 62-year-old man, who was travelling to Nerja for a couple of months.

"I was travelling through the beautiful mountains of Cabo de Gata. It was my last night before leaving and I decided to take the car and walk to the Cala at the end of the road. It was beautiful. The terrain was uneven, but I found the path to the rock. After walking a few hundred metres, I slipped on a rock and fell a few metres down. I immediately realised that my left leg was broken," said the walker.

"After calling 112, medical personnel came down to me. I was in a lot of pain. They gave me painkillers and stabilised my leg. The big problem was how to get me to the ambulance. They tried to get into a boat, but the sea was too rough that day. Because of the coming darkness and strong winds, helicopters could not fly to the spot. Finally four firemen arrived and carried me on a stretcher to the ambulance. I was taken to the hospital in Almeria, given emergency treatment and surgery. I am so impressed with the way I was treated as a foreigner here in Spain. By the way, it was easy to find a language to understand - a mixture of Spanish and English," he explained.

The injured man was offered a room adapted for a guest in a wheelchair in one of the hotels in Salobreña.

"It is a room with plenty of space and a large terrace. I had pre-booked a room at the hotel but the staff, seeing my situation, offered me a suite for the same price. I am really impressed with how compassionate the locals are. My treatment continues at a private clinic in Nerja with friendly staff, including a nurse from Germany. I feel at home. It's at times like this that you realise what it means to be an EU citizen. Thanks again to all the amazing people who were involved in my rescue. Extremely professional and supportive in a stressful situation,” the tourist said.

Warning to be careful

The Guardia Civil, through the #tencabeza campaign, aims to promote responsible behaviour among citizens who enjoy outdoor activities, taking into account two aspects: personal safety and respect for the environment. In addition, the Guardia Civil has offered valuable advice for hiking activities. Given that mountain sports are not risk-free and to avoid accidents it is advisable to plan the route in advance: Try not to go alone, at least in groups of three people, so that if an accident occurs one person can look after the victim while the other seeks help. Do not start the activity close to sunset, plan the time carefully. Let someone nearby know where you are going and the details of your activity. Find out about the weather and take the right equipment. Don't overestimate your possibilities, choose activities according to your physical and technical level. Carry a mobile phone with a fully charged battery.