Police investigate violent death of doctor in popular Spanish seaside resort

Europa Press Almeria Monday, 26 August 2024, 14:37 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The Guardia Civil is investigating the alleged violent death of a doctor in Aguadulce, in the coastal town of Roquetas de Mar in Andalucía's Almeria province.

Sources at 112 Andalucía have confirmed this Monday morning that at 9.40 am on Sunday (25 August) a local resident alerted the emergency services that he had not seen the doctor for two days, and that there was a blood stain at the door of the doctor's home in Calle Enrique Granados Aguadulce.

Guardia Civil sources have confirmed to Europa Press the presumed violent death of the man and that an investigation has been launched, without being able to give more details of the incident at present.