Paraglider dies in Almeria after falling in a mountainous area

R.I. Monday, 25 November 2024, 17:43

A paraglider has died after suffering a fall in a mountainous region in Almeria province on Sunday 24 November. Authorities were first alerted around 3.45pm regarding a person who had fallen while paragliding in Pechina near the AL-3100 road, which is in a mountainous area.

Emergency services including firefighters, Guardia Civil, the Local Police and paramedics arrived at the scene around 3.55pm where the victim was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released any further details about the incident.