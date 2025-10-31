Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of the Spanish Legion's training grounds in Viator. EP
112 incident

One soldier dead and another person seriously injured after explosion at military base in south of Spain

Initial hypotheses point to the detonation of an explosive device at the Spanish Legion training camp in Viator

Nerea Escámez

Almeria

Friday, 31 October 2025, 14:51

An explosion at the Álvarez de Sotomayor military base in Viator (Almeria) this Friday morning claimed the life of one Spanish Legion soldier and seriously injured another.

According to sources, the incident happened shortly before 11am. The Almeria fire brigade, the Viator Local Police, the Guardia Civil and a medical helicopter were mobilised to the scene.

The Guardia Civil remains at the scene to clarify the incident. Initial hypotheses point to the detonation of an explosive device, although this has not been officially confirmed by the Legion.

