Mojácar, Almeria's most saturated tourist destination

Alicia Amate Friday, 9 August 2024, 17:23

With just over 7,300 residents - more than half of them of foreign origin - Mojácar has been one of the most popular towns in the province for decades. Mojácar is 'brand Almeria' and outside the borders of Spain it is one of the best known towns in Andalucía. Such is the fame of this municipality, recognised as one of the most beautiful in the country, that it is included among the most touristically saturated of the Spanish geography. This, at least, is the result of a study carried out by the holiday rental portal Holidu to discover the destinations in Spain with the highest number of tourists per inhabitant.

Specifically, based on this data, Mojácar has a rate of 31.53 tourists per registered resident. This means that over the course of the year it can have more than 200,000 visitors. This places this locality in fifteenth position in the country, according to the data provided by Holidu, whose ranking is headed by Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, in the Balearic Islands, with a whopping 73.1 tourists per inhabitant.

Using the results of the 2023 hotel occupancy survey produced by the national statistics institute (INE), the report puts the number of visitors to Mojácar last year at 204,650, of which 37,517 were from abroad and 167,133 from Spain.

"From large metropolises to small charming towns, they face the challenges of an overflowing tourism, exhausting resources and testing the patience of the locals and the capacity of their services," says the web portal on the motivation for this report, which allows "determining the most crowded cities of tourists" in Spain.

The other popular Almeria destinations

In total, the list drawn up and available on the company's website, offers the same data for a hundred Spanish tourist destinations. Among them are four municipalities in Almeria. In addition to Mojácar, Roquetas de Mar, Níjar and Almeria city are among the 100 most overcrowded places in the country. However, the figures are significantly different from those of Mojácar.

After Mojácar, you have to go down thirty places to find Roquetas de Mar. The analysis establishes that this municipality (the second highest in population in the province) has a tourist per capita rate of 5.5. Last year, more than half a million people stayed there, mainly of Spanish origin (almost 385,000).

In 65th position is Níjar, with 2.46 tourists per inhabitant and almost 79,000 visitors received last year. Once again, national tourism is predominant and quadruples international tourism. Even so, taking into account the data, foreign visitors are equivalent to half the population of the Comarca of Nijar, which is set at around 30,000 people.

Finally, the capital of Almería is in 85th place with an estimated saturation of 1.85 tourists per inhabitant. The situation in Almería is similar to that of capitals such as Vigo and Zaragoza. In total, 348,000 people stayed in the city last year, again mostly from Spain.

Tourist saturation in the capital is higher than in neighbouring Murcia or Cartagena and island destinations such as Santa Cruz de Tenerife. In comparison with the other Andalusian capitals, Almería is the least saturated and Granada the most, with 7.43. Jaén and Huelva, meanwhile, are outside the 100 destinations included in the list.