Wet Christmas on the cards as weather warnings are activated in Andalucía An amber alert for heavy rain has been issued in one province, while another three have yellow warnings this Christmas Eve

It threatens to be a rainy Christmas Eve in many of parts of Andalucía this 24 December and Spain’s national weather agency, Aemet, has activated weather warnings across four provinces for anticipated heavy rain, which could locally be strong and accompanied by storms in western parts.

In Malaga province the highest rainfall is expected in the Ronda region, which will remain on a yellow weather warning until three in the afternoon. Other areas in the province will see mainly cloudy skies with lighter rain and showers expected. Temperatures will remain largely unchanged. The highest is likley to be recorded in Marbella, with a maximum of 18 and minimum of 14 degrees, in contrast to Antequera, which will not exceed, according to Aemet's forecast, 14 degrees, although the minimum is not expected to drop below 9 degrees.

Amber alert

This Friday there will be three other Andalusian provinces on weather warnings for heavy rain. Huelva will be on a yellow alert until 11am, and Seville until 3pm. Meanwhile Cadiz will be on an amber alert, also until 3pm, with up to 30mm of rain falling in an hour and 80mm in a 12-hour period being forecast.