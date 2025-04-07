Change of weather in southern Spain with arrival of new storm, a yellow weather warning and muddy rain this week

Almudena Nogués Málaga Monday, 7 April 2025, 17:45 Compartir

Andalucía heads into the second week of April with stable weather. Sunshine and clear skies will prevail throughout the region until Wednesday, with rising temperatures which, according to Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet), will exceed 23C with highs of up to 28 degrees in parts of Seville and Granada. Spring will shine in all its splendour. But be careful, because it won't last long!

«The second half of the week does not look good», warned the director of the Aemet centre in Malaga , Jesús Riesco. «From Thursday, a cold storm will approach Cabo de San Vicente, which will bring uncertainty. It is also worth noting that we will have Sahara desert sand dust in suspension and it is likely the concentration will be high,» said the Malaga weather expert José Luis Escudero in his SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos (storms and lightning).

The scenario, therefore, becomes more complicated from the middle of the week with a new twist in the meteorological script. «This first half of the week, high pressure will reorganise itself over mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands, covering a large part of western Europe. However, this situation of stability will not be persistent due to the fact that the polar jet will present some important meanders. This is typical of spring,» recalls Samuel Biener, researcher and disseminator of Climatology and editor of the Meteored weather portal.

Tomorrow (Tuesday), as an appetiser, the wind will take centre stage in the region. For the day, the Aemet forecasts «very strong gusts of easterly winds in the area of the Strait of Gibraltar and the Cadiz countryside areas». For the time being, the state body has activated a yellow warning for coastal phenomena which will come into effect at 12 noon on 8 April and will last until 11pm on Wednesday 9. An easterly wind of 50 to 61 km/h (force 7) is expected to the west of Tarifa and south of Trafalgar point.

For Thursday, Aemet forecasts for Andalucía «cloudy or overcast skies, with scattered precipitation. Minimum temperatures unchanged or rising and maximum temperatures falling, locally noticeable inland. Winds from the east, moderate to strong on the coast and light to moderate inland, with very strong gusts in Cadiz and the eastern Mediterranean coast». «Thursday will start with irregular showers in the northeast of Spain, but during the second part of the day the clouds will grow with more energy than in previous days, with showers and some thunderstorms in Andalusia. Later in the day the showers will become heavier. It will be muddy,» added Samuel Biener.

Storms and heat

Looking ahead to Friday, the weather does not improve. «Everything points to precipitation moving from south-southwest to north-northeast, affecting almost the entire Spanish mainland. Once again it will be accompanied by muddy rain. The heaviest rains are expected in the west of Andalucía and Extremadura, with some storms,» Meteored reports.

As far as temperatures are concerned, experts point out that thermometers will be climbing in this first part of the week, «until they reach values more typical of May or the beginning of June in several areas». «In Spain as a whole, the hottest day will be Wednesday, when temperatures will be close to 30C in Pontevedra, Seville and Badajoz», explained Samuel Biener.

From Thursday onwards, the mercury will tend to decrease progressively due to the arrival of a cooler air mass associated with the storm. In addition, cloudiness will be abundant. «The position of the low will favour the arrival of 'calima' Saharan dust that will leave the atmosphere quite cloudy in central and southern areas of the Spanish mainland», according to the specialised website Meteored.

Now that we are heading into Easter, the experts are still cautious when it comes to fine-tuning forecasts. «The spread is enormous and the models contemplate several scenarios. The polar jet will present important undulations, with very dynamic centres of action and the possible formation of blockages or ridge ascents that could favour cold spells in our vicinity,» said Samuel Biener. So we must wait and see.