Watch as cattle startle skiers on the piste in the Sierra Nevada resort in south of Spain

The Sierra Nevada ski resort in the south of Spain is enjoying one of the key periods of its winter season. Christmas and the New Year is a holiday period for many people and skiing is one of the most desirable ways of getting away for a break at this time of year.

Despite the fact that little rainfall has been recorded in Andalucía's Granada province, this year snow cannons and the cold have allowed 21 slopes and 15 kilometres to open this weekend.

The Sierra Nevada is currently reporting occupancy figures of around 60 and 70 per cent for the New Year's weekend and the rest of the week, which ends with the arrival of Three Kings on the slopes of the ski resort.

However, there was one unexpected group of visitors to the pristine pistes of the Sierra Nevada on Thursday. A group of cattle, oblivious to the hustle and bustle of the resort, decided to cross the slopes which the winter sports enthusiasts recorded in amazement. One video was uploaded to social media by Telemark Sierra Nevada ski and snowboard school and in it you can see four adult cattle and a calf walking right before the eyes of dozens of skiers and snowboarders.

Night run and Three Kings

The winter season opened on Saturday, December 30, with night skiing on the illuminated El Río run, which is considered one of the most popular activities in the area. This slope is illuminated with 30 spotlights to make it completely safe for night skiing. The new Al-Andalus cable car will be from 7pm to 9.30pm, to give access to the illuminated El Río slope and this activity has a special ski pass that can be purchased either online or at ticket offices.

Meanwhile, the ski resort's cannons will continue to produce artificial snow, as they did last week to increase the number of kilometers of ski slopes open, sources have confirmed.