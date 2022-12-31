Magnitude 4.1 earthquake wakes residents of several towns in Andalucía The epicentre of the seismic movement this Saturday morning was located to the northeast of the town of Carboneras

Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN) has this Saturday morning, 31 December, registered a magnitude 4.1 earthquake in Andalucía.

The epicentre was located northeast of the town of Carboneras in Almeria and the seismic movement was felt in several municipalities of the province.

According to the information published on the IGN website, the earthquake happened at 8.05am at a depth of five kilometres, and the tremor was felt in Mojácar, Turre, Vera and Garrucha. There are no reports of damage or injuries according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre for the region.