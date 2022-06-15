Cantarriján beach shuttle bus service starts to protect the natural area The shuttle bus service was first put in place in 2008 to regulate the number of visitors to the beach, which forms part of the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliff protected area

The bus service will run from 9am to 9pm / SUR

The shuttle bus service down to Cantarriján beach in La Herradura, located in the Paraje Natural de los Acantilados de Maro Cerro-Gordo, is operational as of today Wednesday 15th June and will run until mid-September.

The service will be operational from 9am to 9pm every day with an approximate timetable of every 10-15 minutes.

This service will be provided by Roalfa, the company awarded the contract for urban transport in Almuñécar and La Herradura.

According to the regional government, the Junta de Andalucía, the service has helped with the “conservation of this protected natural area and the use by citizens,” since it started.