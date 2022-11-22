Police increase checks on vans Andalucía this week During the last campaign drivers were fined for speeding, not having insurance or failing to load the van correctly, among other offences

Guardia Civil traffic police will be checking vans in Andalucía all this week, to ensure that they comply with regulations regarding age, ITV, insurance, loads, speed and that drivers’ documentation is in order, among other aspects.

The Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) campaign began on Monday and will continue until Sunday 27 November.

During the last such campaign in the region 13,440 vans were checked and 1,002 of them (7.46%) were found to be breaking the law.

The DGT said that in 13.5% of cases the drivers were fined for speeding, 8.79% were vans which lacked the relevant documentation and in 4.7% of cases the driver did not have valid documentation. Eight van drivers also tested positive for alcohol or drugs.

Particular attention will be paid to the way vans are loaded, because the weight and distribution of the cargo are vital in case of an accident. During the previous campaign 66 van drivers were fined for exceeding the weight limit of their vehicle and another 32 for failing to load it properly.