Saharan dust haze and high temperatures threaten the south of Spain again The State weather agency, Aemet, has issued yellow and amber alerts as the mercury is expected to soar in parts of Andalucía on Thursday and Friday

A new calima is expected in Malaga province again. Although an episode as virulent as the one that happened last March is not expected, the Saharan dust will once again flirt with the area. The weather maps show that it will be experienced mainly in the eastern part of the province, around Nerja and Vélez-Málaga.

In Andalucía this latest episode of haze will be especially noticeable in Almeria province and on the coast of Granada, as it will travel along the coast from east to west until Thursday. As of Friday it is unlikely that this phenomenon will be repeated.

Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has forecast that the minimum temperatures will be on the rise in the Ronda area, and remain unchanged in the rest; while the maximum temperatures will drop inland and not change on the coast. Maximum temperatures of 33 degrees are expected in Ronda and 27 in Malaga city.

Weather warnings

However, Malaga province will be spared the new episode of high temperatures that some Andalusian provinces will experience over the next few days. On Thursday, Aemet has activated a yellow alert for high temperatures in the provinces of Seville, Cordoba and the Guadalquivir Valley in Jaén. In all cases, thermometers are expected to reach 39 degrees.

On Friday it is anticipated that amber alerts for maximum temperatures of up to 40C will be activated in the Sevillian countryside, Andévalo and Condado (Huelva). The Cordoban countryside, Guadalquivir Valley in Jaén, Sierra Morena and Condado, Aracena and the coast of Huelva will have yellow alerts.