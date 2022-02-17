British pilot dies in plane crash in Andalucía The light aircraft came down near the town of Pinzón in Utrera (Seville)

A British pilot has died in a plane crash in southern Spain. The accident happened on Wednesday 16 February at around 12.15pm. The light aircraft came down near the town of Pinzón in Utrera in the Seville province of Andalucía.

Sources from the Guardia Civil said the British national had left from a flying school in Jerez and was accumulating flight hours for the validation of his pilot’s licence. The cause of the crash is unknown and no further details have been released.

Firefighters had to extract the body of the deceased while a team of officers from the police force worked in the area to collect evidence. The damage to the aircraft was concentrated in the lower and rear area of the fuselage.

The authorities were alerted to the accident when a witness reported that he had seen a plane crash into a field located about 300 metres from the SE-9020 road.