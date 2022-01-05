Booster jabs in Andalucía continue to roll out with 50-year-olds and older able to make appointments from next week The Junta has announced that coronavirus vaccination appointments for children aged 5 and over are expected to be opened up from 10 January

The Andalusian Health Service (SAS) has this Wednesday, 5 January, made appointments available for Covid-19 booster jabs for people born in 1966 and 1967 (55 and 54 years old) and earlier.

In addition, from Tuesday this week, an appointment can be made to vaccinate children under seven and six years of age (those born in 2014 and 2015) with first doses.

Appointments for all those 50 and over are expected to be opened up next week from 12 or 13 January, as well as those aged 5 and over from 10 January.

Regional Health minister Jesús Aguirre said at the press conference following the meeting of scientific experts - this week held in Malaga - that the group of 55 and 54 year olds represents "a total of 262,000 Andalusians", adding that during this weekend "all health centres will be vaccinating".

How to book an appointment

Appointments can be made through the usual channels: the SAS website via ClicSalud+, the mobile phone application and the Salud Responde telephone number (955 54 50 60) and also at health centres, preferably by telephone. Only people over 60 years of age can go to walk-in points at the moment.

For adults, the third, booster dose is available if six months have passed since the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, three months since the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and three months since vaccination with Janssen. For the third dose, Pfizer or Moderna will be used.

For the time being, people who received an AstraZeneca dose followed by a Pfizer or Moderna dose, or vice versa, are not eligible for this booster, as the immunity and efficacy of these has been found to be stronger and longer in these cases, said Health officials.