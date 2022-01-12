Blood donations of all types urgently needed in Andalucía Reserves are low after the Christmas and New Year holidays and donations are needed to ensure supply

The Andalusian Network of Transfusion Medicine, Tissues and Cells at the Ministry of Health and Families has issued an urgent call for donated blood to continue guaranteeing the needs of hospital throughout the region.

Donations of blood and plasma can be made at fixed donation points in the provincial capitals and larger towns, and at mobile units travelling through the municipalities and districts of the eight provinces.

Blood is needed from all groups. The daily needs for donations vary by province and are estimated based on the demand anticipated for the week ahead.

The Andalusian Network of Transfusion Medicine, Tissues and Cells of Andalucia encourages all eligible residents of the region to donate blood. Information about when and how to do that can be found on websites and social networks of the blood transfusion centers in Andalucía and also on the Andalusian Health Service website, in the 'Donate Blood' section ( http://lajunta.es/10xtf). Information can also be found on the app Dona Sangre Andalucía, the official app of the Network of Blood Transfusion Centres of the Andalusian Public Health.

People who donate blood should be 18 and 65 years of age and weigh at least 50 kilos. They should not suffer from chronic diseases or have an acute infection; they should not be anemic or carry the risk of spreading diseases such as hepatitis, syphilis or AIDS. It is mandatory to bring documents such as the DNI or NIE and it is advisable not to go on an empty stomach.

Men can donate blood up to four times a year and women three, with a minimum interval of two months between donations. Specific plasma donors can donate every 15 days. However, anyone who lived in Britain for 12 months or more between 1980 and 1996, or spent an nonconsecutive amount of time in the UK equalling 12 months during that period, is not allowed give blood in Spain because of fears they could transmit Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease (CJD), also known as subacute spongiform encephalopathy or 'mad cow' disease.