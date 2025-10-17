Barbecue ban in Andalucía will remain in place until at least 1 November

Europa Press Seville Friday, 17 October 2025, 09:13 Share

Andalucía's regional minister of health, the presidency and emergencies Antonio Sanz announced on Wednesday that the high-risk period of forest fires in the region will be extended until 1 November. Due to the high temperatures that have been maintained well into October, the risk period this year did not end on 15 October.

Antonio Sanz highlighted the need for caution in the countryside "in order to avoid negligent or accidental situations that could lead to forest fires". He told the public that it is also their responsibility to protect the Andalusian environment.

The regional minister said that barbecues are still banned, even in areas dedicated to this purpose. Other bans included in the measures concern agricultural and forest burning, as well as the circulation of motor vehicles in forest areas and agricultural and urban areas located less than 400 metres from forest areas.

Antonio Sanz used the opportunity to thank residents for their collaboration during the summer, urging them to maintain this cooperative behaviour and alert the emergency services if they see smoke or flames.