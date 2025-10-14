Little girl dies after being struck by vehicle following religious procession held in complete darkness in Seville

Jesús Díaz Seville Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 13:31 Share

A young German girl died on Sunday, 12 October - Spain's Hispanic heritage day - after apparently being run over by a vehicle following a religious procession in Palmar de Troya (Seville). The driver is also German, but the family denies there being a family connection between the two.

The accident happened after the Día de la Hispanidad celebrations, in front of the Palmarian church basilica. The extraordinary procession had been announced on social media, which is unusual.

Police patrols and an ambulance crew were immediately sent to the scene, but paramedics could only confirm the little girl's death. The removal of her body from the scene was authorised between 1.30 and 2am on Monday.

The exact cause of death is pending the autopsy results and the case is being prosecuted. The driver has been detained and the Guardia Civil are still investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The victim's mother - a Palmar de Troya resident - has been living in Germany for some time.

The event had been announced as a historic day, opening its doors to the public so that everyone could see the heritage of this religious order. However, this tragic accident marred Sunday night.

Witnesses have said that the procession was held in complete darkness and that almost nothing could be seen. The scene of the accident was being used as a car park and it was poorly lit. There were also many children running around. Given that only vans were going in and out of the car park, it is highly likely that it was a van that ran over the girl while reversing.