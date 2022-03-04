Authorities to stop giving daily Covid-19 updates Restrictions continue to be eased up gradually across Spain as case numbers fall further

Both the national and regional governments said this week that they will stop providing daily updates of Covid-19 cases in a further indication that the impact of the pandemic is subsiding. In the case of the national Ministry of Health, the bulletins will move to twice weekly from 14 March.

The coronavirus incident rate continues to drop. On Thursday this week (3 March), there were 285 cases per 100,000 people in the Andalucía region, down from 424 a week earlier. In Malaga province, including the Costa del Sol it was 358.

From Saturday (5 March), Spain will end the quarantine requirement for the non-vaccinated and children who have been in close contact with a positive case. The effects of this will be felt particularly in schools.

Other restrictions have also been eased in nursing homes in Andalucía, meaning social distancing is no longer required by visitors.

In travel, Jet2 became the first of the main airlines into Malaga to say it was scrapping the requirement to wear a mask.