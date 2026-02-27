Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete

Are shops and commercial centres in Malaga open this Saturday bank holiday?

The calendar approved by the regional government provides for the opening of 16 Sundays and public holidays this year in the commerce sector

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Málaga

Friday, 27 February 2026, 14:04

The Andaluciá Day public holiday falls on a Saturday this year, so there is no possibility of a long weekend, unlike other years.

Schoolchildren are still on their Semana Blanca holidays and many groups will not be working on 28 February as it is a public holiday, but what about the retail sector in Malaga?

According to the calendar for 2026 approved by the Andalusian regional government, it is one of the 16 public holidays and Sundays authorised to open this year, so those who wish to do so can go shopping this Saturday.

Thus, in the city, the shopping centres Larios Centro, Málaga Plaza, Rosaleda, Vialia Málaga-Estación María Zambrano, Los Patios, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga will open, as well as the Málaga Nostrum shopping park and the large department stores such as El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Carrefour, Leroy Merlin, Conforama, Verdecora and Muelle Uno.

In the province, the following shopping centers will also open: Miramar (Fuengirola), Rincón de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Benalmádena, the El Corte Inglés centres in Mijas and Marbella, La Trocha (Coín), La Verónica (Antequera), La Cañada (Marbella), El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga) and Centro Comercial CostasolCentro (Torremolinos).

Small shops (with a surface area of 300 metres or less) have the power to decide whether or not to open their doors to the public on these special days throughout the year, both in the city and in the province.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 42 Axarquía homes to be auctioned to pay off eight-million-euro debt
  2. 2 Torrox's iconic umbrellas to return to Plaza de la Constitución
  3. 3 Axarquía desalination plant draft project ready but limited electricity supply could stall plans
  4. 4 Fuengirola spends &euro;440,000 to modernise Elola sports complex
  5. 5 Moving to Spain with savings abroad: how to manage them without hassle
  6. 6 Celebrating women's rights: Torremolinos highlights equality throughout March
  7. 7 Drainage systems improved in Rincón de la Victoria after flooding
  8. 8 Sir Mo Farah to visit Gibraltar ahead of 2026 literary festival
  9. 9 Coín parish priest dies in Mijas traffic accident
  10. 10 Ethan, the 20-month-old baby saved by heart surgery in Malaga

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Are shops and commercial centres in Malaga open this Saturday bank holiday?

Are shops and commercial centres in Malaga open this Saturday bank holiday?