Are shops and commercial centres in Malaga open this Saturday bank holiday? The calendar approved by the regional government provides for the opening of 16 Sundays and public holidays this year in the commerce sector

The Andaluciá Day public holiday falls on a Saturday this year, so there is no possibility of a long weekend, unlike other years.

Schoolchildren are still on their Semana Blanca holidays and many groups will not be working on 28 February as it is a public holiday, but what about the retail sector in Malaga?

According to the calendar for 2026 approved by the Andalusian regional government, it is one of the 16 public holidays and Sundays authorised to open this year, so those who wish to do so can go shopping this Saturday.

Thus, in the city, the shopping centres Larios Centro, Málaga Plaza, Rosaleda, Vialia Málaga-Estación María Zambrano, Los Patios, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga will open, as well as the Málaga Nostrum shopping park and the large department stores such as El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Carrefour, Leroy Merlin, Conforama, Verdecora and Muelle Uno.

In the province, the following shopping centers will also open: Miramar (Fuengirola), Rincón de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Benalmádena, the El Corte Inglés centres in Mijas and Marbella, La Trocha (Coín), La Verónica (Antequera), La Cañada (Marbella), El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga) and Centro Comercial CostasolCentro (Torremolinos).

Small shops (with a surface area of 300 metres or less) have the power to decide whether or not to open their doors to the public on these special days throughout the year, both in the city and in the province.