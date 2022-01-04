New approach to tracking and monitoring of Covid-19 cases in Andalucía Testing for vulnerable people and those with severe Covid-19 symptoms will be prioritised by the Junta's Ministry of Health

The Junta de Andalucía has agreed to modify the follow-up and tracking of people with Covid-19, and their contacts.

The decision, which was reached on 3 January, means that testing for vulnerable people and those with severe Covid-19 symptoms will be prioritised. The practice of following up close contacts by telephone will end and the Junta, in agreement with the Ministry of Health, has also ruled out the quarantine of entire classrooms.

If a case of Covid-19 is suspected but not confirmed by a self-diagnostic test, patients should isolate and notify close contacts. Diagnostic tests will be prioritised for people presenting with severe symptoms or underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable.

If an individual tests positive for Covid-19 with a self-diagnostic test, they should contact the Public Health Service, preferably through the Salud Responde app, in addition to initiating isolation and control measures. Further tests will be carried out on selected cases where it is required.

People who test positive for Covid but who are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms should isolate at home. If there is no reason to consider them vulnerable, active clinical monitoring will not be carried out. However, if a patient is vulnerable, active clinical follow-up will be carried out while they isolate at home.

Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 should isolate for a minimum of seven days. For those with severe disease or weakened immune systems, the minimum isolation period is unchanged at 21 days.

Close contacts of people with Covid-19 will be prioritised for tests on the basis of their own health status and degree of risk.

Close contacts with a full vaccination schedule should carry out only essential activities and reduce their social interactions as much as possible and use a surgical mask at all times for 10 days after the last exposure. Close contacts who are not vaccinated or have an incomplete vaccination schedule should quarantine for seven days after the last contact with a confirmed case and reduce social interactions and use a mask for 10 days.

All close contacts of confirmed cases of Covid-19, regardless of their immunisation status, are recommended to use a surgical mask, monitor their health and if any symptoms appear, notify the health authorities.