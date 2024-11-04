Andalucía to combine tech with tourism on huge stand at World Travel Market in London

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 4 November 2024, 15:18

Andalusian officials will combine technology and tourism to make a special mark at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London which starts on Tuesday 5 November. Regional tourism minister Arturo Bernal said he considered the fair to be one of the three most important global events in the tourism sector.

Bernal said the event, which will be held until 7 November, "allows us to continue making progress in gaining British tourists through innovative tourism proposals that focus on the diversity of the destination to attract quality tourism, long stays and high spenders".

To achieve this, Andalusian officials will highlight the uniqueness of the destination, which is reflected in the new promotional 'Andalusian Crush' campaign launched last week, 'Surrender'. "With it we are going to highlight the essence of the region and its cultural, heritage and tourism resources that make us unique," Bernal said.

This year, Andalusian tourism officials will have an exhibition space of more than 580 square metres, 25 more than last year. It will be managed through an application on the andalusiancrushlink.com portal, which will have a register associated with smart bracelets that have NFC and QR technology, making it possible to monitor the number of attendees at the Andalucía stand, their location, the interactions and the exchange of virtual cards.

It will also be a space designed to promote business, which will bring together a hundred companies from the region and its eight provinces. The stand will also have an area solely for business meetings with some 30 tables and 10 rotating tables to facilitate discussions and the promotion of Andalucía as a destination.

The department of tourism said that "with this application, each professional will be able to manage their meeting agenda, book space, search for profiles, make recommendations for profiles of interest and publish their own content". Andalusian tourism officials said the display, which is committed to sustainable management and environmental responsibility, is an adapted reuse of the Andalusian stand at the major International Tourism Bourse in Berlin (ITB) travel fair, "with a concept of open space and its own identity that harmonises modern and innovative elements with classic elements of Andalusian culture".

Andalusian tourism officials have meetings scheduled with some 50 international tourism representatives, including operators, travel agencies, airlines and associations. "In addition to private meetings with these companies, two meetings will be held at the exhibitor's own stand to facilitate professional contact, the first of which will take place on Tuesday 5 November with the presence of some 30 agencies and media representatives," the organisers announced.

A day later, they are scheduled to meet with leaders and senior officials from the British tourism industry, where they are expected to discuss issues such as improving connectivity, growth prospects in a country where the economy is struggling and sustainability.