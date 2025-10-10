Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Health

Andalucía temporarily suspends mobile phone notifications for diagnostic imaging test appointments 'for technical reasons'

This includes mammograms, conventional X-rays, CT scans, MRI scans, ultrasound scans and nuclear medicine tests carried out in public hospitals and health centres

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 10 October 2025, 14:57

The Andalusian public health service (SAS) has temporarily disabled the messages notifying patients of appointments for diagnostic imaging tests. "Due to technical problems, as of today, 9 October, the service will temporarily stop notifying residents of hospital appointments for diagnostic imaging tests (PDI). The rest of the communications regarding appointments are not affected," reads the health service's website. These notifications will be suspended until the technical issue is resolved.

According to the SAS, this is "necessary to avoid confusion among residents". "As soon as the problem is resolved, communications for appointments for imaging tests will be reactivated and information will be provided through the usual channels," the SAS said.

Diagnostic imaging tests (DIT) include mammograms, conventional X-rays, CT scans, MRI scans, ultrasound scans or nuclear medicine tests carried out in public hospitals and health centres. All of these tests are necessary for the diagnosis and monitoring of many conditions and illnesses.

