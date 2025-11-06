Southern Spain seduces World Travel Market in London with culture and fashion Some 150 representatives of the tourism industry gathered at the Andalucia region's main promotional event at the WTM

Pilar Martínez London Thursday, 6 November 2025, 13:48

The Andalucía region has seduced those who pull the strings of the UK travel industry with culture, flamenco and fashion. Some 150 professionals gathered on Wednesday at the Anglican church of Christ Church Spitalfields, built between 1714 and 1729 and known for its English Baroque architecture. The event, organised by the Andalusian delegation in London, aimed to captivate the 70 representatives of British companies, operators, airlines and intermediaries that attended.

In his speech, regional minister of tourism Arturo Bernal said that Andalucía wins over so many people for its diverse offer, which was presented at the event: from a flamenco fashion show organised by designers such as Rocío Peralta, Lourdes Montes, Rocío Terry and the Cátedra Internacional de Moda Flamenca to a flamenco performance.

Andalusian cuisine was the centre of attention later in the evening, offering a relaxing atmosphere and networking opportunities. It was then when it was announced that the next annual conference of the main professional association of the British tourism sector (ITT) will be held in the province of Malaga, bringing together more than 300 professionals. Founded in 1956, ITT "is a benchmark in education and talent development". The meeting in Malaga "will address innovation, sustainability and global trends. It will also serve to strengthen commercial ties and promote the region as a destination among British operators".

On the second day of the WTM, the Andalusian delegation also held meetings with Turkish Airlines, Edreams, Edelweiss, Soltour and Avoris. The regional representatives' aim to seduce London was achieved, as evidenced by the best stand award announced by the organisers of the fair.