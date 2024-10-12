Southern Spain faces a Saturday of red, amber and yellow warnings for heavy rain and storms

ABC de Sevilla Seville Saturday, 12 October 2024, 09:50 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated for this Saturday red and amber level warnings for heavy rain in Cordoba and Seville provinces in Andalucía. In addition an alert for the same phenomena will be amber in the remainder of the west of the region, specifically, Huelva and Cadiz provinces, with some rainfall in Jaén. Yellow warnings have also been activated for storms in these areas, with the exception of the province of Jaén.

This comes after the front associated with hurricane Kirk that settled last Tuesday over Spain, giving way to a new Atlantic squall that arrives to the Spanish mainland in the Gulf of Cadiz.

As can be seen from the information published on Aemet's website, the extreme risk level for rainfall begins at the crack of dawn and will last until 12 noon this Saturday morning, with accumulated rainfall of 120mm millimetres in the Sierra and Pedroches de Córdoba and the Sierra Norte in Seville.

Then, the risk in these areas will change to amber level until 9pm once the red alert expires in this mountain range in Cordoba and until the beginning of Sunday in the Sierra Norte in Seville, with an accumulated rainfall of 100 millimetres in the first 12 hours.

Zoom Map of rain and storm warnings this Saturday. Aemet

Also affected by this amber level heavy rain warning until midnight on Saturday will be the countryside of Cordoba; the Andevalo and Condado and coast of Huelva; and the countryside of Seville. This same warning will remain active until 9pm this Saturday in the countryside and the coastal areas of Cadiz.

On the other hand, the yellow risk for rain is active until 9pm in the province of Cadiz over Grazalema; in Cordoba it will affect the Subbetica; in Seville it will fall on the Sierra Sur and in the lands of Huelva over Aracena where the warning will prevail until midnight this Saturday. In all these areas, an accumulated rainfall of 25 millimetres is expected in one hour and 70 millimetres in the first twelve hours.

In the areas of the countryside and coast of Cadiz; the region of Sierra and Pedroches and the countryside of Cordoba, as well as the Sierra Norte de Sevilla and the countryside of Seville, the yellow rain warning will be in place until this Saturday. This same alert will be activated in the province of Huelva, in the Andévalo and Condado areas and the coast until the end of today. In all these areas, rainfall is expected to leave an accumulation of water in an hour of 25 millimetres.

The start of the weekend will also leave the region with several yellow warnings for storms until 9pm this Saturday. Specifically, the areas that will be affected by this warning will be the countryside and coast of Cadiz; the Sierra and Pedroches and the countryside of Cordoba; Aracena, Andévalo and Condado and the coast of Huelva, and the Sierra Norte de Sevilla and the countryside of Seville.

At a regional level, Aemet forecasts cloudy skies for Saturday on the Atlantic coast, with moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. In the rest of the region, cloudy skies are forecast, without ruling out light rainfall in the interior. As for the temperatures, minimum temperatures will rise, while maximum temperatures will rise on the Mediterranean slope and remain unchanged or fall in the rest of the region. The winds will blow lightly to moderately from the south, easing in the late afternoon.

Self-protection tips

In view of this forecast, the 112 Andalucía emergency coordination centre has called for extreme caution to reduce the risks associated with these meteorological episodes.

112 Andalucía has offered a series of recommendations to the public to avoid dangerous situations associated with rain and storms. Firstly, before the arrival of the rains, it is necessary to check downpipes and gutters to confirm that they are clean for when the rain arrives. It is also advisable to remove from the outside of houses (especially from terraces and balconies) all items of furniture that could be swept away by the wind or water and cause accidents (flower pots, posters, clotheslines, tables, chairs, etc.).

In the event of heavy rain and storms, it is preferable to avoid travelling by road. If it is essential to travel, it is important to find out about the state of the roads you are going to travel on before setting off and, once on the road, to follow the instructions on information panels and from the authorities, as well as to keep informed via the media.