Andalucía&#039;s tourism industry takes on 12,811 new workers in February
Employment

Andalucía's tourism industry takes on 12,811 new workers in February

In Spain as a whole, some 104,001 registered employees joined the sector last month

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 22:30

Andalucía's tourism industry added 12,811 registered employees, which placed it at the head of growth in absolute numbers in Spain, followed by Catalonia, with 7,638. With this, the total number of workers in the tourism sector in Andalucía was 313,553 in February, 4.3% more than in February 2024.

The number of Social Security affiliates in the tourism sector continued its upward trend nationwide. In Spain as a whole, 104,001 contributors joined the sector in February, surpassing 2.68 million workers. Tourism accounted for 12.7% of the country's labour market.

Moreover, enrolment was positive in all branches of tourism. Hospitality gained 56,655 new workers, while travel agencies employed 2,897. The rest of the tourism activities also recorded a joint increase of 44,449 employees.

Wage earners continue to grow

In February, the number of wage earners in the tourism sector - one of the variables that measure the improvement in the quality of employment - increased by 4.7%, representing 81.5% of the total number of affiliated workers in this sector, while self-employment constituted 18.5% of the total number of affiliated workers.

