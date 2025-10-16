Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Antonio Sanz after the meeting of the Andalusian authorities. EFE/Julio Muñoz
Health

Andalucía's new health minister announces 106-million-euro investment for all cancer screening programmes

The regional government plans to recruit 785 professionals before the end of the year and increase staff incentives and overtime wages

Héctor Barbotta

Héctor Barbotta

Seville

Thursday, 16 October 2025, 10:11

The Junta de Andalucía regional government plans to improve all cancer screening programmes in the region, which will involve an investment of 106 million euros. This was announced by Antonio Sanz during his first appearance as the new regional minister of health.

Last week, the Junta announced the shock plan that will tackle the breast cancer screening programme crisis. This has motivated the Junta to prevent all future failures of the system in all cancer screening plans. To do this, the regional government plans to recruit 785 new healthcare professionals and administrative staff before the end of the year. Incorporating new employees into the Andalusian public health system (SAS) will require a 15-million-euro investment and another 30 million will be allocated to infrastructure improvements.

The colon and cervical cancer prevention programmes will involve an investment of 89 million and the recruitment of 586 professionals

In addition to resolving the breast cancer screening breakdown, the SAS will allocate 89 million euros to the colon and cervical cancer prevention programmes. A total of 586 professionals, including 178 specialist doctors, 134 nurses, anatomical pathology and ancillary care technicians, IT and administrative staff will join these two plans.

Regional minister of finance Carolina España said that this plan will be financed through an "optimisation of resources" and through budget allocations that have not been fully used.

Clearer and more effective programmes

The plan presented by Sanz, which aims to make cancer screening programmes clearer, faster and more effective, includes an expansion of care teams, new recruitment, an increase in staff incentives and an increase in overtime pay and self-employment.

Resources will also be allocated to strengthening communication through the incorporation of intelligent automation tools and periodic monitoring, control and evaluation. The aim is for the programmes to be properly implemented, with advanced technology and communication, throughout Andalucía; provide patients with personalised and comprehensible care; increase human resources, infrastructure and diagnostic equipment; promote the digital transformation of processes, improving traceability and clinical coordination.

Although there is a possibility of further dismissals in the Sas system, especially in Hospital Virgen del Rocío in Seville, where 90% of the breast cancer screening failures happened, Sanz said that their current priority is implementing the changes he announced.

