Andalucía’s Covid incidence rate falls for the second consecutive day The Junta reports 1,560.2 coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants, while 30 deaths were added in the latest daily figures

The Andalusian region has this Wednesday, 12 January, added a total of 11,565 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, some 3,055 more than those recorded on Tuesday. Another 30 deaths were reported, the highest figure since 24 August (53) and two more than the day before.

According to data from the Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA), the 14-day cumulative incidence rate has dropped for the second consecutive day and stands at 1,560.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, some 49.6 down on Tuesday.

The 11,565 infections this Wednesday are registered after the 8,510 cases on Tuesday, 11,588 on Monday (48 hours), 13,231 on Saturday, 13,713 on Friday, 12,341 on Thursday and 7,388 on Wednesday.

By provinces, Cordoba is the one reporting the most positives with 2,214, followed by Almeria with 2,110, Malaga (1,798), Cadiz (1,694), Seville (1,593), Granada (843), Huelva (673) and Jaén with 640.

Of the 30 deaths, ten were counted in Cadiz, eight in Seville, four (each) in Malaga and Almeria, two in Granada and two in Jaén.

Hospital pressure

The Andalusian region has this Wednesday, 12 January, seen a rise of 21 patients hospitalised with the coronavirus in 24 hours to reach a total of 1,724, which represents 391 more than last week, while the number of patients admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) decreased by two to 227, some 33 more than a week ago.