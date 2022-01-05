Andalucía’s coronavirus incidence rate drops for the first time in a month It stands at 1,555 infections per 100,000 inhabitants on a day when 7,388 new positive tests and 12 coronavirus deaths have been reported

The Junta de Andalucía has this Wednesday, 5 January, reported a total of 7,388 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, which constitutes the lowest number of positives in the last two weeks since the 7,210 on Thursday, 23 December. The regional government has also added 12 more Covid-19 deaths, compared to the 12 on Tuesday and seven last Wednesday.

According to data produced by Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA), the 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the region has dropped by 16.1 to stand at 1,555.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, some 561.1 more than a week ago, when the rate was 994. This represents the first decrease in the cumulative incidence rate since the 1.9 drop, compared to the previous day, on 11 December.

The 7,388 infections this Wednesday are registered after 10,551 on Tuesday, 38,155 on Monday (72 hours), 15,471 on Friday, 13,344 on Thursday and the 10,838 last Wednesday.

By provinces, Seville notified 1,260 new infections; Malaga, 972; Granada, 803; Cordoba, 846; Cadiz, 866; Jaén, 1,132; Almeria, 897 and Huelva, 612.

The 12 deaths were added in Malaga (three), Almeria, Córdoba, Jaén, Seville (two each) and Granada (one).

Hospital pressure in Andalucía

The region has this Wednesday, 5 January, registered a rise of 61 patients hospitalised with Covid-19 to reach a total of 1,333, some 339 more than a week ago, while the number of patients admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) fell by three to 194, the first drop since 13 December, almost a month ago, although it still represents 25 more patients than seven days ago.