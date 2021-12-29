Andalucía’s Covid incidence rate touches 1,000 - the highest in almost a year The region has added 10,838 new coronavirus infections and seven deaths in the last 24 hours

Andalucía has registered a total of 10,838 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours and added seven Covid-19 deaths this Wednesday, 29 December, according to data from the Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA).

The region’s incidence rate has risen by 82.7 to reach 994 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, some 492 more than a week ago and the highest rate in almost a year. The highest in the region was on 28 January, 2021 when Andalucía recorded 1,068.2 cases per 100,000 – just 74.2 more than the current rate.

The 10,838 cases this Wednesday are registered after the 8,747 on Tuesday, 19,853 on Monday (72 hours), 10,328 on Friday, 7,210 on Thursday and the 6,237 of last Wednesday.

By provinces, Seville reported 2,260 positives, followed by Cordoba with 1,801, Malaga (1,797), Cadiz (1,375), Granada (1,333), Almeria (933), Jaén (835) and Huelva with 504.

Seven coronavirus deaths were added with two each in Almeria and Jaén and one each in Malaga, Cordoba and Granada provinces.

Hospitalised

In addition, Andalucía registered a rise of 36 patients hospitalised with Covid in 24 hours to reach a total of 994, some 277 more than a week ago, while the number of patients admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) increased by eight to 169, which represents 39 patients more than seven days ago.