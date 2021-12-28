Andalucía’s Covid incidence rate stands at 911 after 9,000 new infections are added in one day Twelve coronavirus deaths have been reported in the region in the last 24 hours

The Andalusian region has this Tuesday, 28 December, registered a total of 8,747 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours. The incidence rate continues to climb, rising by 69.6 in one day to reach 911.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, some 465.9 more than a week ago.

In addition, twelve Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the region, according to data from the Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA).

The 8,747 cases this Tuesday are registered after the 19,853 on Monday (72 hours), 10,328 on Friday, 7,210 cases on Thursday, 6,237 on Wednesday and 5,111 cases last Tuesday.

By provinces, Cordoba recorded 2,211 positive infections, followed by Malaga with 1,566, Jaén (1,412), Cadiz (937), Seville (865), Granada (715), Almeria (626) and Huelva with 415.

The 12 coronavirus deaths ceased were registered in Seville province (four), Cadiz (two), Granada (two), Malaga (two), Cordoba (one) and Almeria (one).