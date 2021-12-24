Andalucía's Covid incidence rate rises to almost 672 after another 10,328 positives are added The increase in hospitalisations has been steady this week. In the last 24 hours there have been 98 coronavirus patient admissions, making a total of 771, and 137 are in an intensive care unit

The Andalusian region has, this Friday (24 December), added a total of 10,328 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, well above the 7,210 on Thursday and it is the highest figure recorded in one day this year. Eight coronavirus deaths have also been registered, eight less than the day before.

According to Junta’s Ministry of Health and Families, the region’s 14-day cumulative incidence rate has risen 98.78 in just one day to 671.66 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, some 417.88 points more than a week ago.

The 10,328 infections this Friday are registered after the 7,210 on Thursday, 6,237 on Wednesday, 5,111 on Tuesday, 8,621 on Monday and Sunday (48 hours), 2,998 cases on Saturday and the 4,710 last Friday.

By provinces, Seville recorded 2,570 new infections, followed by Malaga with 1,967, Cordoba (1,815), Granada (1,281), Cadiz (1,223), Almeria (576), Jaén (470) and Huelva with 426.

The six coronavirus deaths were registered in Malaga (three), Seville (one) and two in Cordoba.

Regarding hospitalisations, the Andalusian region, this Friday, registers a rise of 98 admissions in 24 hours to a total of 771, which is 240 more than a week ago, while the number of patients in an intensive care unit (ICU) increased by seven to 137, which represents an increase of 38 patients more than seven days ago.