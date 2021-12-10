Andalucía’s Covid incidence rate is half of Spain’s national average, which now exceeds 300 The region has added 2,133 new infections and five coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours

The Andalucía region has this Friday, 10 December, registered a total of 2,133 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, some five times more than the 434 the day before. Five Covid deaths have also been added, four more than Thursday, while the 14-day incidence rate has climbed above 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to the data provided by the Junta’s Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, in an interview on Canal Sur Radio, the 14-day incidence rate has risen by 14.3 points in 24 hours after registering its first decrease since the beginning of November on Thursday, and now stands at 150.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, some 31.5 more than a week ago.

The 2,133 infections this Friday is the highest figure of week after the 434 on Thursday, 1,374 on Wednesday, 881 on Tuesday, 1,638 on Monday and Sunday, 1,232 on Saturday and 1,233 last Friday.

Aguirre highlighted that, despite the significant daily rise in the incidence rate, it is at half the national average, which exceeds 300 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, classified by the Ministry of Health as a ‘high risk’ of transmission.

The Minister of Health also confirmed that the Delta strain continues to be the predominant one in Andalucía and he said the arrival of the Omicron strain, with three confirmed and four suspected cases, in the region, is "very slow".