Andalucía is the Spanish region where the arrival of international tourists by air has grown the most

Passengers wait to check in their luggage at Malaga Airport (file image). Migue Fernández
Malaga Airport welcomed most of the region's foreign visitors, with eight out of ten touching down on the Costa del Sol

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 15:52

Eight out of ten foreign visitors who touched down in Andalucía in October arrived via Malaga Airport, according to new data.

The increase in the arrival of foreign tourists by air in Andalucía in October was the highest out of all the Spanish regions, growing by 11.4%, according to tourism association Turespaña's figures. The national average increase was 8.5% compared to the same month in 2023, to 9.8 million. Of these, 1,275,271 international passengers touched down at Andalusian airports, accounting for 13% of all foreigners landing in Spain.

In the first ten months of the year, 11.3 million international tourists landed at Andalusian airports, which represents an even higher growth: almost 14 points. Malaga alone welcomed nine million people, almost 80% of the total in the region, making it the fourth largest airport in Spain with a share of almost 10% of the country as a whole.

Turespaña pointed out that 62.2% of foreign tourists arriving in Spain by air come from within the European Union, an increase of 8%, while visitors arriving from the rest of the world increased by 9.1%. In the first ten months of the year, Spain welcomed 91.5 million international visitors, 11.3% more than in the same period of 2023, the figures showed.

"As has been the case during the first three quarters of the year, the month of October has also seen an increase in the number of passengers sent to Spain from all the main issuing markets compared to the figures for the same month in 2023," Turespaña pointed out. "The trend towards market diversification continues to consolidate, with the good performance of passengers from Latin American countries, as well as from Canada, with a 21% increase; from China, with an increase of 67%; and the United Arab Emirates, with a 28.6% increase," they added.

As for the main markets, the UK accounted for 2.1 million international visitors, 21.9% of the total number of international arrivals to Spain in October, a year-on-year increase of 6.3%. Germany accounted for 1.5 million, 15.2% of the total, an increase of 9.8%. It is followed by Italy, with 9.8% of the flow of passengers who touched down, reaching almost one million people and registering a year-on-year growth of 11.4%; and France, which accounted for 7.7% of the total number of passengers in October, is an increase of 3.9% in the first ten months of the year.

