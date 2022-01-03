Andalucía starts the year with 38,155 new Covid cases in 72 hours Nine more coronavirus deaths have been reported by the Junta as the region’s incidence rate rises to 1,519

The Andalusian region registered a total of 38,155 new coronavirus infections in 72 hours, this Monday, 3 January. There has been no data update since 31 December and so it constitutes the highest number of infections recorded during the entire pandemic and 18,302 cases more than those registered a week ago (19,853 in 72 hours).

Nine coronavirus deaths have also been added, a figure much lower than that of Friday, when 16 were registered in just 24 hours.

According to the latest data from the Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA), the region’s 14-day incidence rate has risen by 305.7 to reach 1,519.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, some 677.4 more than a week ago, when the rate was 841.7.

The 38,155 infections this Monday (72 hours) are registered after the 15,471 on Friday, 13,344 on Thursday, 10,838 on Wednesday, 8,747 on Tuesday and 19,853 last Monday (72 hours).

By provinces, Seville reported 8,504 new infections; Malaga had 6,139 more positives; Granada, 5,608; Cordoba, 4,644; Cadiz, 4,931; Jaén, 3,571; Almeria, 3,093 and Huelva, 1,665 more cases.

The nine deaths were added in Cordoba (three), Malaga (three), Seville (two) and Jaén (one).

Hospitalisations

There has been an increase of 71 coronavirus patients admitted to the region's hospitals in the last 72 hours making a total of 1,179, some 279 more than a week ago, while the number of patients admitted to an Intensive Care Unit Intensive (ICU) increased by 12 to 194, which is 44 more than seven days ago.