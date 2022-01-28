Andalucía lowers its Covid-19 incidence rate to 1,104.6 and adds 32 deaths The 14-day coronavirus cumulative incidence rate in the region is 314.4, down on the figure a week ago

The Andalusian region has this Friday, 28 January, registered a total of 7,602 new coronavirus infections, almost a thousand fewer than those recorded the previous day (8,353), while notifying 32 deaths, four fewer than the day before and half those of Wednesday (64), the highest number of the sixth wave of the pandemic.

According to data from the Junta’s Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucía (IECA) the 14-day incidence rate in the region has dropped by 74 to reach 1,104.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, some 314.4 fewer than a week ago.

The 7,602 infections this Friday are reported after the 8,353 on Thursday, 8,444 on Wednesday, 6,370 on Tuesday, 8,937 on Monday (48 hours), 12,928 on Saturday and the 7,625 last Friday.

By province, Seville is the one with the most new positives with 1,400, followed by Almeria with 1,256, Malaga (1,205), Cordoba (980), Granada (863), Cadiz (839), Jaén (639) and Huelva with 420.

Regarding the coronavirus deaths, eight were registered in Malaga province, seven in Cordoba, six in Almeria, four in Granada, three in Seville and two (each) in Huelva and Cadiz.

There are a total of 2,227 patients hospitalised with Covid, some 57 fewer than the previous day and 59 more than a week ago. Currently there are 223 people in an intensive care unit, two more than the day before, but 15 fewer than a week ago.