Andalucía faces three more intense weeks of Covid-19 claims the Junta's head Speaking in Malaga, Juanma Moreno said the Omicron variant is “terribly infectious" and there is still “a battle to fight”

The President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, said the use of the Covid-19 passports and mandatory masks could be maintained in the region for at least the next three weeks.

Moreno warned that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is "terribly infectious" which "makes us think that we have three weeks of a certain intensity left, although we hope it will be less."

He also said that while he “respects” the decisions reached by different countries he considers the relaxation of rules in the UK to be "tremendously hasty" especially "if we take into account the data on infections, hospitalisations and deaths that they have, which is alarming."

“We still have a battle to fight" and a mask is “very safe instrument to avoid contagion,” he said.

Moreno said the Covid passport “has helped us to get many people vaccinated and it also gives security to many hotel establishments. It is a reliable, interesting instrument which is bearing fruit and all Western countries have it. We are going to extend it for a long period".

The Omicron variant is a “medium-to-long” threat to public health and that infections continue to rise "by tens of thousands" causing "problems in the workplace due to sick leave and also in the health sector because they are many professionals who are on sick leave and the teams are depleted while demand has grown.”

Moreno is though "convinced that we are going to bend the curve" but the public should "be patient because we have weeks of a certain intensity left." He encouraged everyone to get their third dose of vaccine.