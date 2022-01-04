Andalucía exceeds one million coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic The region has added another 10,551 positives and twelve Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, and the incidence rate stands at 1,571

The Andalusian region has recorded more than one million Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic - specifically 1,010,019 - after adding 10,551 positives in the last 24 hours, this Tuesday, 4 January.

According to data from the Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA), the 14-day incidence rate has risen by 52.1 to 1,571.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, some 659.9 more than a week ago, when the rate was 911.3 cases.

The 10,551 infections this Tuesday are registered after the 38,155 on Monday (72 hours), 15,471 on Friday, 13,344 on Thursday, 10,838 on Wednesday and 8,747 last Tuesday.

By provinces, Seville notified 853 new infections; Malaga had 3,097 more positives; Granada, 822; Cordoba, 1,503; Cadiz, 1,458; Jaén, 1,120; Almeria, 1,299 and Huelva, 399 more cases.

The twelve deaths were registered in Seville (five), Cordoba (three), Malaga (two) and Granada (two).

93 more patients hospitalised

Regarding the healthcare pressure, in the last 24 hours there has been a rise of 93 hospitalised patients to make a total of 1,272, some 314 more than a week ago, while the number of patients admitted to an intensive care unit increased by three to stand at 197, which it is 36 more patients than seven days ago.