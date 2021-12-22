Andalucía enters the Covid very high-risk zone with an incidence rate of 502 Some 6,237 new infections and seven coronavirus deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There are 130 patients admitted to an intensive care unit, some 33 more than seven days ago

The Andalucía region has entered the coronavirus very high-risk zone with an incidence rate of 502, this Wednesday, 22 December.

A total of 6,237 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, up from 5,111 on Tuesday, and seven deaths have been added, some eight fewer than the day before.

According to the Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA) data, the 14-day incidence rate has risen 56.6 points in 24 hours to 502 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, that is 277.8 more than a week ago.

The 6,237 cases this Wednesday are registered after the 5,111 on Tuesday, 8,621 on Monday and Sunday (48 hours), 2,998 on Saturday, 4,710 on Friday, 3,829 on Thursday and the 2,958 last Wednesday.

By provinces, Seville adds 1,684 infections, followed by Malaga with 1,196, Cordoba (1,054), Cadiz (821), Granada (528), Jaén (367), Huelva (363) and Almeria with 224.

The coronavirus deaths were registered in Malaga (three), Seville (two) and in Almeria and Cordoba, with one death in each province.

Hospital pressure

There has been an increase of 27 patients hospitalised in the last 24 hours to reach a total of 717, some 214 more than a week ago, while the number of patients admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) increased by 13 to 130, some 33 more than seven days ago.