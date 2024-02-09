Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Andalucía drops mandatory face mask requirement in all health facilities despite the &#039;viruses still being with us&#039;
Health

Andalucía drops mandatory face mask requirement in all health facilities despite the 'viruses still being with us'

The regional Ministry of Health will remove the obligation from 10 February following the drop in the incidence rate of respiratory viruses but still recommends its use in high-risk environments

Raquel Merino

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Friday, 9 February 2024, 12:31

Compartir

The Junta de Andalucía decided to maintain the obligatory use of masks in all health facilities at the beginning of February despite the downward trend in the incidence of respiratory viruses such as influenza and Covid in the region. At the time, the "objective of not confusing the population and doing things in a sensible way for them to understand" was alluded to.

Now, just a short period of time later, the regional Minister of Health, Catalina García, has confirmed that the use of face masks in Andalusian health facilities will come to an end, at least for the time being.

García has argued that, given the improvement of the epidemiological situation and after a new drop in the incidence of acute respiratory infections, the use of this means of protection will cease to be compulsory from Saturday, 10 February.

However, García has urged Andalusians to be "cautious" as "viruses are still with us" and recommended its use in high-risk environments.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Arrival of storm Karlotta set to bring welcome downpours of heavy rain to Malaga province and parts of the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Tense night during farmers' protest in Malaga province as lorry set on fire and police charge at demonstrators
  3. 3 Just how many illegal wells are there irrigating subtropical fruit plantations in the Axarquía?
  4. 4 Malaga plans to reopen old wells as emergency measure to combat drought crisis
  5. 5 Fuengirola claims rise in tourist office visits in January signals 'long-awaited deseasonalisation of tourism'
  6. 6 Another tense night in Malaga province as farmers block supermarket distribution depots and a motorway
  7. 7 Feathers and fantasy as carnival fun continues
  8. 8 'He knows how to steal to avoid going to prison': Ronda traders furious as same person commits 17 alleged thefts in a month
  9. 9 Malaga Airport puts 20 of its 31 retail spaces up for grabs with local brands being encouraged to bid
  10. 10 Fuengirola Local Police returned more than 600 lost items to their owners in 2023

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad