Andalucía drops mandatory face mask requirement in all health facilities despite the 'viruses still being with us'

Raquel Merino Malaga Friday, 9 February 2024, 12:31 | Updated 12:38h.

The Junta de Andalucía decided to maintain the obligatory use of masks in all health facilities at the beginning of February despite the downward trend in the incidence of respiratory viruses such as influenza and Covid in the region. At the time, the "objective of not confusing the population and doing things in a sensible way for them to understand" was alluded to.

Now, just a short period of time later, the regional Minister of Health, Catalina García, has confirmed that the use of face masks in Andalusian health facilities will come to an end, at least for the time being.

García has argued that, given the improvement of the epidemiological situation and after a new drop in the incidence of acute respiratory infections, the use of this means of protection will cease to be compulsory from Saturday, 10 February.

However, García has urged Andalusians to be "cautious" as "viruses are still with us" and recommended its use in high-risk environments.